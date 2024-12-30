Washington Irving Statue Vandalized At Bixby Park; Head Removed From Likeness Of 'Sleepy Hollow' Author

A Washington Irving statue in Bixby, Oklahoma, was vandalized with its head removed; a suspect was arrested on Christmas Eve, records show.

By: David Prock, Emory Bryan, News On 6

-

A statue of Washington Irving located in Bixby, Oklahoma, was vandalized recently when someone removed its head.

Bixby Police said the suspect, Thanh Cong Dinh, was arrested and the missing part of the statue has been recovered.

Arrest records show that Dinh was booked into David L. Moss on Christmas Eve on charges of destroying public/private property.

His bond is set at $5,000 and he has a scheduled court date on Dec. 31st, records show.

This is a developing story.

Why Is There A Washington Irving Park In Oklahoma?

Washington Irving is a prominent figure in American literature, and he is celebrated for his classic works such as “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip Van Winkle.” He is considered one of the first American authors to gain international acclaim.

Irving visited what is now Oklahoma in the 1830s, and wrote about his experience in his book “A Tour On The Prairies.”

The 32-acre Washington Irving Memorial Park and Arboretum bears his name in honor of his contributions and legacy. It also includes a memorial for the Oklahoma City bombing and a beam from the World Trade Center honoring September 11, 2001.