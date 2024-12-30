1 Hospitalized After Stabbing At Tulsa Park

A man was hospitalized following a fight that resulted in stabbing at Owen Park on Monday, police say.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police said it happened around 1 p.m. just north of downtown.

Officers said a man and woman were fishing when another man that they knew came up to them and started attacking the man.

Police said while the victim was being assaulted, the woman stabbed him.

That person was taken to a hospital. So far, no names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.