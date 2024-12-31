Tulsa Shootout Returns To Expo Square With Over 1,800 Entries

The Tulsa Shootout is back at Expo Square for the week. Racing begins Tuesday night and will go on through Saturday.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

"It's crazy to look at the lineup of drivers and just the number of drivers at this year's event,” Bryan Hulbert, Tulsa Shootout said.

More than 700 drivers like Ashley Afdahl are tinkering with their micro sprint cars and strapping in for practice around the quarter mile dirt track. She's only raced at Expo Square three times before.

"My second race ever was at the shootout, so he definitely threw me in the wolf’s den when I first came out here,” Afdahl said.

Afdahl races almost every weekend, but the field at the Shootout is one of the toughest she's faced.

"If you want to be the best, you got to race with the best,” Afdahl said.

There are more than 1,800 entries which is a new record in its 40 years as an event.

"I have dubbed it the mecca of micros because it's the largest event of its kind for this style of car,” Hulbert said.

General admission is $15 on the weekdays and $20 on Saturday.

