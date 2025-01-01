Man Accused Of Attempted Burglary At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested

A man accused of attempting to break into several apartments with a screwdriver was arrested by Tulsa Police.

By: News On 6

-

Officers said Richard Jefferson was caught on surveillance video trying to break into several apartments at a complex near 81st and Memorial.

Authorities said he also tried to use glue to cover up a doorbell camera.

Tulsa Police say the Real Time Information Center helped identify Jefferson as the suspect.

Jefferson is Native American, so he'll be prosecuted in tribal or federal court.