Man Accused Of Attempted Burglary At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested

Tuesday, December 31st 2024, 6:12 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man accused of attempting to break into several apartments with a screwdriver was arrested by Tulsa Police.

Officers said Richard Jefferson was caught on surveillance video trying to break into several apartments at a complex near 81st and Memorial.

Authorities said he also tried to use glue to cover up a doorbell camera.

Tulsa Police say the Real Time Information Center helped identify Jefferson as the suspect.

Jefferson is Native American, so he'll be prosecuted in tribal or federal court.
