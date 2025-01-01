How To Watch New Year's Eve 2025 Live From Times Square

The countdown is on for the New Year's Eve 2025 ball drop tonight in Times Square. Here's everything to know about how to watch live from around the world.

By: CBS News

New Year's Eve ball drop live stream

A Times Square Alliance live feed went live at 6 p.m. from the Crossroads of the World, and it will stay up as the clock strikes midnight. You can watch the feed in the video player embedded above.

Also follow live updates from our reporters on CBS News New York. Lonnie Quinn will be in Times Square as part of "Nashville's Big Bash" on CBS at 8 p.m., and our stream will have live shots from the ball drop countdown starting at 10:30 p.m. after an early edition of our late night news.

When and where to watch the ball drop in Times Square

Spectators began lining up before dawn, including one group of friends who flew in from Tokyo. Some packed blankets, ponchos and handwarmers, while others had snacks -- even a rotisserie chicken.

Viewing areas opened at 3 p.m. Entry is first-come, first-served at checkpoints located at 49th, 52nd and 56th streets on Sixth and Eighth avenues. One million people are expected to ring in 2025 in Times Square.

Organizers say the best views are along Broadway from 43rd to 50th streets, and along Seventh Avenue as far north as 59th Street.

The show officially started at 6 p.m. when the lights on the ball are flipped on and it's hoisted into place atop One Times Square. The evening will feature live performances from Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Mark Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, TLC and more.

At 11:59 p.m., the 60-second countdown begins and the confetti starts to fly. At the stroke of midnight, the lights on the ball are flipped off, and the "2025" numerals come to life.

The show wraps up at 12:15 a.m., when the cleanup effort begins. Sanitation crews will be standing by to remove more than 1 ton of confetti.

Here's our full guide for what to know about getting around the city.

Security for New Year's Eve in NYC

The New York City Police Department says they have a "tremendous" amount of police resources around Times Square and beyond as the city prepares for the world famous New Year's Eve ball drop.

The department said there is currently no credit threat, and the agency is operating in what it calls a "heightened threat environment" to ensure the night goes off without a hitch.

"We're going to have plain clothes officers, as well as uniformed officers who are going to be doing persistent sweeps. We have our drones helping out with the aerial perspective and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear detection and mitigation capabilities. Counter drones, heavy weapons teams, K-9s, you name it," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Weiner said.

Meanwhile, despite rain in the forecast, those heading to Times Square will not be allowed to bring umbrellas, backpacks or large bags past security checkpoints.