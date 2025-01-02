Elm Street Widening Project Set To Begin In Jenks

The Elm Street Widening Project in Jenks will expand the road to five lanes, add pedestrian trails, and improve stormwater systems, with construction starting Jan. 6, and expected to take 18 months.

The City of Jenks will begin a major project to widen Elm Street from 111th Street to 131st Street to five lanes, incorporating a pedestrian trail and a stormwater collection system.

The project, funded by the 2020 General Obligation Bond approved by Jenks residents, is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Phase 1: Construction from 111th to 121st Streets

Preparation for Phase 1 began after the bond's approval, with the city and its partners, including ONG and PSO, moving utility lines, improving drainage, acquiring land, and finalizing bids.

Construction for Phase 1 starts on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with traffic shifts and controlled flow on Elm Street between 111th and 121st streets. At least one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open throughout the work, though drivers should expect delays, especially during peak traffic hours.

Key Phase 1 tasks include:

Widening Elm Street from three to five lanes. Reconstructing intersections at 111th and 121st streets. Adding a five-foot sidewalk along the west side of Elm Street and a 10-foot pedestrian trail along the east side. Extending a 10-foot trail from Elm Street to South 1st Street on West 116th Street. Installing a stormwater collection system along both sides of Elm Street. Creating landscaped medians in the center of Elm Street. Relocating water lines for Jenks and Creek County Rural Water District 2.

Phase 2: Construction from 121st to 131st Streets

Phase 2 will focus on widening Elm Street south to 131st Street. The city anticipates bidding for this phase between January and March 2025, with additional details to follow.

For more information, contact the City of Jenks at city@jenksok.org or 918-299-5883.