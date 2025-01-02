Elm Street Widening Project Set To Begin In Jenks

Thursday, January 2nd 2025, 7:14 am
The City of Jenks will begin a major project to widen Elm Street from 111th Street to 131st Street to five lanes, incorporating a pedestrian trail and a stormwater collection system.
The project, funded by the 2020 General Obligation Bond approved by Jenks residents, is expected to take 18 months to complete.
Preparation for Phase 1 began after the bond's approval, with the city and its partners, including ONG and PSO, moving utility lines, improving drainage, acquiring land, and finalizing bids.
Construction for Phase 1 starts on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with traffic shifts and controlled flow on Elm Street between 111th and 121st streets. At least one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open throughout the work, though drivers should expect delays, especially during peak traffic hours.
Key Phase 1 tasks include:
Phase 2 will focus on widening Elm Street south to 131st Street. The city anticipates bidding for this phase between January and March 2025, with additional details to follow.
For more information, contact the City of Jenks at city@jenksok.org or 918-299-5883.
