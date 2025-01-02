Tulsa Comedian Evan Hughes Prepares For 2025 With New Shows And Projects

Tulsa comedian Evan Hughes kicks off 2025 with a comedy show at The Vanguard and a new podcast featuring notable guests.

By: News On 6

Tulsa comedian Evan Hughes is starting the year strong with his first show of 2025 on Friday, Jan. 3, at The Vanguard in downtown Tulsa. Known for his diverse lineups, Hughes promises an engaging evening with a diverse lineup of comedians performing sets in a casual, two-hour show.

Hughes has been a key figure in the Tulsa comedy scene since launching his "Evan Hughes Presents" series in 2017. Last year alone, he organized 150 shows across the city. These events were hosted at various local venues, including Belafonte, Heirloom Rustic Ales, the Summit Club, the Tulsa Aquarium, Thelma’s Peach, Cherry St. Kitchen, the Whittier Bar, the Spotlight Theater, Soundpony, Tuly’s Tacos, the Racks, Chimera, and others.

His creativity extends beyond the stage. Hughes recently debuted a podcast, Here Come the Details, co-hosted with Josh Fadem. The podcast features guests like Michael Ian Black, Johnny Polygon, and members of Chat Pile, offering fresh perspectives and entertainment for listeners.

For tickets to Friday’s show, click HERE. To explore Hughes’s work more, follow him on Instagram at @evanbhughes or stream his podcast on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.