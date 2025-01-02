Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

Thursday, January 2nd 2025, 12:14 pm
Catoosa Police are mourning the loss of Captain Jennifer Swarer, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She died surrounded by family nearly one year after her diagnosis.
Swarer, a 15-year veteran of the department, was remembered in a statement from the Catoosa Police Department: "She fought a courageous battle against an evil disease and can now rest. We request prayers for peace and comfort for the family in this time of loss."
Funeral arrangements are pending.
