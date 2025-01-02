Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

Catoosa Police Captain Jennifer Swarer, a 15-year veteran of the department, has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

By: News On 6

-

Catoosa Police are mourning the loss of Captain Jennifer Swarer, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She died surrounded by family nearly one year after her diagnosis.

Swarer, a 15-year veteran of the department, was remembered in a statement from the Catoosa Police Department: "She fought a courageous battle against an evil disease and can now rest. We request prayers for peace and comfort for the family in this time of loss."

Funeral arrangements are pending.