Tulsa Opera, DVIS Host Free Community Event To Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence

Tulsa Opera and DVIS are hosting a free event on Jan. 11 to raise awareness about domestic violence through performances, a resource fair, and a community panel discussion.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma leads the nation in domestic violence, according to WorldPopulationReview.com, with nearly half of women and over 40% of men in the state experiencing some form of abuse in their lifetimes. In response, the Tulsa Opera and Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) are partnering for a free event on Jan. 11 to foster awareness and provide resources.

The event, Opera Echoes, will be held at Frossard Auditorium in the Hardesty Regional Library. It will include performances by Tulsa Opera’s resident artists, a resource fair, and a panel discussion featuring representatives from DVIS, Legal Aid of Oklahoma, the Family Safety Center, and mental health professionals.

The program connects themes from the opera Carmen—a story of love, obsession, and violence—to contemporary issues of domestic abuse. The opera's timeless narrative underscores the need for intervention and support in combating domestic violence within communities.

Attendees can register for the free event at TulsaOpera.com/Opera-Echoes.

In addition to the January event, full performances of Carmen are scheduled for Feb. 21 and 23 at the Williams Theatre in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available at TulsaOpera.com, with prices ranging from $39 to $97.50.