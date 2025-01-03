Why Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute Won't Happen In 2025

The Route 66 Christmas Chute will pause in 2025 due to a downtown streetscape redesign but plans to return in 2026 for the Centennial Anniversary of Route 66.

Friday, January 3rd 2025, 8:52 am

By: News On 6


SAPULPA, Okla. -

The Route 66 Christmas Chute celebrated its most successful holiday season yet in 2024, attracting visitors from more than 40 states and over a dozen countries.

As Sapulpa prepares for a major streetscape redesign, organizers announced the event will pause in 2025. The project on Dewey Avenue is set to enhance the pedestrian experience downtown, marking a significant transformation for the area.

The Christmas Chute is scheduled to return in 2026, aligning with Route 66's centennial celebration. Organizers promise an event that will surpass all previous years.

For more information, visit Route66ChristmasChute.com.
