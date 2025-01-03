Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. Launches 'Raise The Bar' Dry January Mocktail Menu

Friday, January 3rd 2025, 10:32 am
It is the time of year when people choose to quit alcohol for a month. The Dry January challenge has grown in popularity in recent years, so much so that Tulsa bars, breweries, and restaurants are getting involved. Nothing's Left Brewing Co. has brought back its weekly dry bar on Wednesdays in January.
A: "Dry January" is a 31-day challenge in the month of January where people abstain from alcohol consumption. Some people, like Nikki Ebert, use it as a reset after the holidays.
"After the holidays, basically since Oktoberfest, you know we roll into one event after another that surrounds maybe drinking and eating a lot," she said.
Ebert took on the challenge in 2021 and has been doing it every January since.
A: Nothing's Left Brewing Co. has crafted a menu of five new mocktails: a strawberry & lychee spritz, caramel apple mule, blue curaçao, orange brulee, and an espresso martini.
Co-owner Lacy Richards said, "This is something that you can feel really good about, this is interesting, it is fun, you can stay lively with the group, and then also know that you can drive home safely."
The brewery also serves non-alcoholic wine and non-alcoholic beers from Guinness and Athletic. Several of the mocktails are made using MoodBru, a non-alcoholic craft beverage that is created at Nothing's Left.
A: The dry bar will be open every Wednesday in January from 5-9 p.m. It is located upstairs at the bar inside Nothing's Left Brewing Co. at 1502 E 6th St. in Tulsa. The brewery is also planning a special event on January 15th. More information will be shared on its Facebook page.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
