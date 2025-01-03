Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. Launches 'Raise The Bar' Dry January Mocktail Menu

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. is bringing back its weekly Dry Bar for January with a revamped "Raise the Bar" menu featuring mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks every Wednesday starting January 8.

By: Alyssa Miller

It is the time of year when people choose to quit alcohol for a month. The Dry January challenge has grown in popularity in recent years, so much so that Tulsa bars, breweries, and restaurants are getting involved. Nothing's Left Brewing Co. has brought back its weekly dry bar on Wednesdays in January.

Q: What is Dry January?

A: "Dry January" is a 31-day challenge in the month of January where people abstain from alcohol consumption. Some people, like Nikki Ebert, use it as a reset after the holidays.

"After the holidays, basically since Oktoberfest, you know we roll into one event after another that surrounds maybe drinking and eating a lot," she said.

Ebert took on the challenge in 2021 and has been doing it every January since.

Q: What kind of non-alcoholic beverages does Nothing's Left have at its dry bar?

A: Nothing's Left Brewing Co. has crafted a menu of five new mocktails: a strawberry & lychee spritz, caramel apple mule, blue curaçao, orange brulee, and an espresso martini.

Co-owner Lacy Richards said, "This is something that you can feel really good about, this is interesting, it is fun, you can stay lively with the group, and then also know that you can drive home safely."

The brewery also serves non-alcoholic wine and non-alcoholic beers from Guinness and Athletic. Several of the mocktails are made using MoodBru, a non-alcoholic craft beverage that is created at Nothing's Left.

Q: When is the dry bar at Nothing's Left open?

A: The dry bar will be open every Wednesday in January from 5-9 p.m. It is located upstairs at the bar inside Nothing's Left Brewing Co. at 1502 E 6th St. in Tulsa. The brewery is also planning a special event on January 15th. More information will be shared on its Facebook page.