Medical Minute: Children Spend 35% Less Time Playing Outside Than Their Parents Did

Saturday, January 4th 2025, 12:03 pm
Kids today spend 35% less time outdoors than their parents. Experts say early exposure to nature boosts happiness, focus, and creativity.A Growing Concern Over Outdoor Play
Children today spend 35% less time playing outside than their parents did, according to recent findings. Increased screen time, safety concerns, and urbanization are among the main reasons kids spend more time indoors.
Experts stress that this shift has significant implications for children’s development.
“It can happen during the first year of life,” said social psychologist Kristin Anderson Moore, emphasizing the importance of early exposure to nature.
Outdoor play enhances happiness, focus, and reduces anxiety in children. Exploring the natural world helps kids develop creativity, responsibility, and problem-solving skills.
“Our children spend time outside every single day, rain or shine. It just really lends itself well to creative play, problem-solving, social skill development,” said one teacher.
Parents play a critical role in fostering a connection to nature. Simple activities like going for walks, stomping in puddles, or talking about nature can make a lasting impact.
“Take your child outside, spend time outside just doing simple things. Go for a walk, maybe first in a stroller, and then the child can walk and stomp in puddles,” Moore said. “Talk to your child, show them things, discuss them, spend time.”
Outdoor environments offer sensory experiences unmatched by screens. Parents who interact positively with nature can inspire the same enthusiasm in their children.
“Puddles are the most fun,” one child said. Another added, “We love worms.”
By appreciating even the small, squirmy parts of nature, parents can help children develop a lifelong connection to the world around them.
