Mother Now Charged In Relation To 4-Month-Old's Death In 2024

Saturday, January 4th 2025, 1:31 pm
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a woman with child neglect after her 4-month-old died after having a broken jaw, broken ribs, a broken femur and severe brain injury.
The baby's father, Daquan White, is already charged with murder and child abuse after investigators said the baby died a few days after being taken to the hospital in January 2024.
Prosecutors have now charged Savawna Bowen because they say she knew her baby was hurt but waited several days to get him medical help.
Records show she posted a $10,000 on Friday and was released from custody.
They said she searched the internet for things like "baby's femur is sticking out" and "newborn not being able to move his mouth" days before she took the baby to the hospital.
Police say doctors told them the baby likely would've survived if he was brought in earlier.
Related: 4-Month-Old Dies From Severe Brain Injuries In Tulsa, Suspect Accused Of 2nd-Degree Homicide
January 4th, 2025
January 2nd, 2025
December 31st, 2024
December 30th, 2024
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025