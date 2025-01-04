Mother Now Charged In Relation To 4-Month-Old's Death In 2024

Prosecutors have now charged the baby's mother with child neglect in the death of her 4-month-old last January. The baby's father Daquan White is already charged with murder and child abuse.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa County prosecutors charged a woman with child neglect after her 4-month-old died after having a broken jaw, broken ribs, a broken femur and severe brain injury.

The baby's father, Daquan White, is already charged with murder and child abuse after investigators said the baby died a few days after being taken to the hospital in January 2024.

Prosecutors have now charged Savawna Bowen because they say she knew her baby was hurt but waited several days to get him medical help.

Records show she posted a $10,000 on Friday and was released from custody.

They said she searched the internet for things like "baby's femur is sticking out" and "newborn not being able to move his mouth" days before she took the baby to the hospital.

Police say doctors told them the baby likely would've survived if he was brought in earlier.

Related: 4-Month-Old Dies From Severe Brain Injuries In Tulsa, Suspect Accused Of 2nd-Degree Homicide

﻿