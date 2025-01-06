2 Injured In Highway 169 Rollover Crash

Two people are injured following a rollover crash near northbound Highway 169.

By: News On 6

The driver was going northbound on Highway 169 when they attempted to take the westbound Interstate 44 exit but missed.

The vehicle then flew across I-44 westbound to the Highway 169 northbound ramp, landed in the parking lot of an apartment complex, rolled several times, struck a building, and came to rest on its side.

Both people in the vehicle were transported to a hospital for evaluation.