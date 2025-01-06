1 In Custody After Driving Into Home Near E 33rd St. N And N Columbia Ave.

A person is in custody after driving into a house near East 33rd Street North and North Columbia Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

By: News On 6

A person is in custody after driving into a house near East 33rd Street North and North Columbia Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

Police say a truck going eastbound left the roadway, went through a fence, and slammed into the rear of a house.

First responders say two children who were in the house received minor injuries.

The ages of the children injured are unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.