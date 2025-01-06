1 In Custody After Driving Into Home Near E 33rd St. N And N Columbia Ave.

Sunday, January 5th 2025, 9:20 pm
A person is in custody after driving into a house near East 33rd Street North and North Columbia Avenue, according to Tulsa police.
Police say a truck going eastbound left the roadway, went through a fence, and slammed into the rear of a house.
First responders say two children who were in the house received minor injuries.
The ages of the children injured are unknown.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
January 5th, 2025
December 17th, 2024
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025
January 6th, 2025