Broken Arrow to Swear In New Police Chief Lance Arnold

Lance Arnold will be sworn in as Broken Arrow's new police chief on Tuesday, succeeding the retiring chief after 30 years of service.

By: News On 6, David Prock

Broken Arrow will officially welcome Lance Arnold as its new police chief during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Varsity Club inside the new Events Center on the Broken Arrow High School campus, at 2200 N. 23rd St.

Arnold, who becomes the 10th police chief in Broken Arrow's history, will be joined by members of the Broken Arrow Police Department, city councilors, city administration, community leaders, educational partners, state officials, and his family.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Arnold to Broken Arrow,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “With his background and leadership, we are confident he will build on our strong foundation and continue enhancing public safety efforts and initiatives to maintain Broken Arrow’s standing as one of the safest cities in the U.S. to live, work, and raise a family.”

City officials said that Arnold has served in various law enforcement capacities across Oklahoma and Texas.

“I’m honored to serve this community and look forward to working with the dedicated professionals of the Broken Arrow Police Department,” Arnold said.

The event will be open to the public and will introduce Arnold as he takes on his new role.