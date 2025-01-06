Q&A: Dr. Ebony Johnson Discusses TPS Weather Readiness, Enrollment Expo, And More

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson discusses winter weather preparations, support for students and staff, and upcoming events like the Enrollment Expo as students return from winter break.

By: News On 6

Students at Tulsa Public Schools return from winter break on Tuesday, and it's going to be a cold one. Dr. Ebony Johnson spoke with News On 6 about going back to school, weather readiness, and more.

Q: The weather is top of mind for a lot of parents. What do you want families to know about weather preparations and how TPS handles these situations?

A: "We encourage families to send their children to school. It may be chilly, but we have heat in all our schools, so please send them. We take winter weather preparations very seriously. Our crew works hard to put down salt and ensure bus stops are safe. We also make sure our buses are running on time, so students aren’t waiting too long. Families, please bundle your children up with hats, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats—not hoodies. It’s important they stay warm."

Q: Can you tell us about the work your bus drivers and support staff do, especially on cold days?

A: "Our bus drivers are truly heroes. They wake up early to ensure the buses are heated, maintained, and ready for students. Parents, please make sure your children are at the bus stop on time so they can get to school safely. We’re so grateful for our transportation team—they work incredibly hard and do an amazing job."

Q: What are your thoughts on the proposed rule changes from State Superintendent Walters regarding immigration? These include tracking illegal immigration and requiring teachers to pass a U.S. naturalization test before becoming licensed.

A: "We’re receiving various updates from the State Department on these proposals. At Tulsa Public Schools, we want to understand our responsibilities as a local education agency. We’re committed to following the law, supporting our students, families, and teachers, and ensuring we provide accurate information to remain compliant."

Q: The State Department of Education is also proposing updated standards for Oklahoma students to enhance workforce readiness. What’s your perspective on these changes?

A: "It’s important to have a plan for every student when they graduate. While we’re still reviewing the specifics, we’re committed to ensuring students graduate high school with a post-secondary plan—whether that’s college, the workforce, technical training, or the military. Our goal is to support students as they navigate their senior year and prepare for their futures."

Q: TPS is hosting an Enrollment Expo. Can you tell us more about it?

A: "We’re grateful to the University of Tulsa for hosting our Enrollment Expo at the Allen Chapman building on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can expect food, fun, and enrollment opportunities. If you’re interested in working for Tulsa Public Schools, we’ll also have job openings available, including teaching and support staff positions. It’s not too late to become a teacher, even mid-year. We’re excited to see hundreds of families, as we have in the past."