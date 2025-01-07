Woman Sentenced For 2023 Road Rage Crash That Forced Vehicle Over Tulsa Bridge

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a woman to a five-year suspended sentence for forcing a vehicle over a Tulsa bridge.

Monday, January 6th 2025, 10:01 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a woman to a five-year suspended sentence for forcing a vehicle over a Tulsa bridge.

Rashaun Parker pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a vehicle after she forced a 20-year-old woman's vehicle over the Interstate 44 bridge in December 2023.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the car dropped about 60 feet and landed upside down and the victim had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

Related: 20-Year-Old Woman's Vehicle Forced Over Bridge In Road Rage Incident
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 6th, 2025

January 3rd, 2025

January 1st, 2025

January 1st, 2025

Top Headlines

January 7th, 2025

January 7th, 2025

January 7th, 2025

January 7th, 2025