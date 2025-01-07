Woman Sentenced For 2023 Road Rage Crash That Forced Vehicle Over Tulsa Bridge

Monday, January 6th 2025, 10:01 pm
A Tulsa County judge sentenced a woman to a five-year suspended sentence for forcing a vehicle over a Tulsa bridge.
Rashaun Parker pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a vehicle after she forced a 20-year-old woman's vehicle over the Interstate 44 bridge in December 2023.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the car dropped about 60 feet and landed upside down and the victim had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.
Related: 20-Year-Old Woman's Vehicle Forced Over Bridge In Road Rage Incident
January 3rd, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 1st, 2025
January 7th, 2025
January 7th, 2025
January 7th, 2025