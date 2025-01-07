Musician Austin Travis Reflects On His Journey And Prepares For New Releases

Austin Travis, a rising musician, reflects on his journey, shares details about his upcoming song "A New Man", and announces tour plans for 2025.

By: News On 6

-

Austin Travis, a musician with nearly four years of experience, credits stepping out of his comfort zone as key to his growth. His participation in the Your Gift Matters (YGM) competition proved pivotal, propelling him into the semi-finals and connecting him with talented artists. The competition opened doors to new opportunities, including frequent bookings and access to a recording studio that has become instrumental in his musical journey.

One of Travis's earliest songs, A New Man, reflects his personal story of transformation and faith. The track is set to release across all major streaming platforms, as well as social media.

On Jan. 11, Travis will host a Facebook Live Q&A event at 6 p.m. During the session, he plans to answer audience questions and reveal details about his next song, set for an April release. The event follows a successful pre-release party, which celebrated the upcoming launch of A New Man.

Looking ahead, Travis is preparing for the A New Man tour, scheduled for June and July. While specific dates and locations are still being finalized, updates will be shared on his website and Facebook page.

To follow Austin Travis's journey, hear his music, or learn more about his upcoming projects, visit his website or connect via Facebook. Pre-save A New Man now to be among the first to hear the track.