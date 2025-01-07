Inola Public Schools Bond Vote Set For January 14

Inola Public Schools is holding a bond vote on Jan. 14, seeking $62.5 million for major upgrades to the Upper Elementary building and more.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

Inola Public Schools is gearing up for a big school bond vote on Jan. 14 that could provide some major upgrades to the district if voters approve it.

Here is some information to know ahead of the bond vote next week:

Bond Vote Date: The school bond vote will take place on Jan. 14. Bond Amount: The proposed bond totals $62,495,000.

Purpose of the Bond:

New Upper Elementary Building: For grades 2-5, including a storm shelter. Air Conditioning: To be added to the main gym at the secondary campus. New Parking Lot: To be constructed at the secondary campus.

Reason for the Bond:

The schools in the district have been near or at capacity for several years. The district is experiencing growth, with 300 new houses being built, potentially adding 500 new students.

Impact on Taxpayers:

The median yearly property tax in Rogers County is $1,300. The potential tax increase will be approximately $22 a month but it could vary depending on your property tax value.

Alternative Plan if Bond Fails:

If the bond fails, the district will continue using existing buildings and will rent modular buildings to accommodate the increased enrollment. District Building Funds will be used for upgrades and repairs if the bond does not pass. More funds will need to come from the General Budget, which typically covers classroom instruction, teachers, staff, and supplies.

Public Engagement: