Oklahoma Aquarium Offers Indoor Fun During Frigid Temperatures

The Oklahoma Aquarium offers indoor fun with interactive exhibits and daily feeding shows to families looking for fun while staying warm.

Tuesday, January 7th 2025, 11:08 am

By: Alyssa Miller


JENKS, Okla. -

With freezing temperatures sweeping through Oklahoma, families looking for indoor entertainment can find plenty to explore at the Oklahoma Aquarium. Home to over 10,000 animals, the aquarium offers daily feeding shows and interactive experiences included with admission or membership.

Guests can touch moon jellyfish at the Hardesty Moon Jellyfish Touch Pool or take part in encounters with sharks, otters, and sea turtles.

Scheduled feeding times include otters, beavers, and raccoons at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily, and archer fish, piranhas, and electric eels on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2:30 p.m. Behind-the-scenes tours provide a closer look at the aquarium's inner workings.

For adults, the upcoming "SPLASH" after-hours event on March 1 features food, beverages, and a chance to support the Fish Friends Scholarship Fund, which provides free aquarium visits for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Visit OKAquarium.org for more details on hours, tickets, and events.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

