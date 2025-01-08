Sand Springs Woman Charged With Kidnapping Mother, Interfering with Emergency Call

Brandi Gentry, 41, faces kidnapping charges for assaulting her mother and blocking emergency calls, with a history of mental illness and prior convictions.

By: Lori Fullbright, News On 6

A Sand Springs woman faces charges of kidnapping and interfering with an emergency call after allegedly assaulting her mother, holding her against her will, and preventing her from contacting authorities.

Brandi Gentry, 41, is accused of punching her mother to the ground and blocking her from leaving or calling 911 during an incident on Dec. 9, according to court documents. The affidavit states Gentry demanded her mother contact the district attorney to recant claims related to an alleged attempt by Gentry to take ownership of her parents' home.

Police said Gentry has a history of mental illness and a contentious relationship with her parents, including multiple failed attempts to claim ownership of their properties. In this case, Gentry was reportedly upset about an upcoming hearing in Mayes County tied to a previous conviction for a terrorism hoax, fearing her probation could be revoked.

The victim, who is recovering from a double mastectomy, managed to escape to her car and flag down a police officer at a nearby convenience store.

Gentry has prior convictions, including:

March 22, 2023: Convicted of a terrorism hoax in Mayes County, resulting in 160 days in custody and probation for the remainder of a five-year sentence. October 7, 2022: Convicted in Cleveland County for filing false reports and a pattern of offense, receiving one year of probation.

She has also faced multiple protective orders and convictions for violating them. The current charges are not convictions, and Gentry is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Her next hearing related to the terrorism hoax case is scheduled for February.