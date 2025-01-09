Tulsa Police Respond To Stabbing Call At Tulsa Restaurant; Suspect Shot By TPD Officer

Tulsa Police responded to a stabbing at a restaurant. The suspect fled, leading to a chase where police shot the suspect, who was arrested.

By: News On 6

A 32-year-old man was shot and injured by police Thursday evening after a series of violent incidents at a restaurant near Woodland Hills Mall, authorities said.

According to police, the man, who they said may have been experiencing a mental health crisis, entered BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse acting erratically. The restaurant manager tried to de-escalate the situation and asked the man to leave, but the man stabbed the manager in the stomach.

Despite his injuries, the manager tried to get people in the restaurant to a safe place as the man continued to walk around the restaurant wielding a knife. When the manager confronted him again, the man stabbed the manager’s hand.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to the employees here trying to keep their customers and themselves safe, trying to get this person out of their store," said TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg

Police said that staff eventually forced the man out of the restaurant and attempted to barricade the doors, but he began throwing chairs at the building. Police arrived as the man ran toward a nearby hotel. Officers deployed a taser, but it was ineffective, officials said.

The man ignored commands to stop and drop the knife, police said. He then ran in the direction of the Woodland Hills Mall, prompting an officer to fire a shot, hitting him in the leg.

"Obviously, our last resort is always to use lethal force. We clearly went through the steps before that, and lethal force is our last choice, and that's what we had to use to stop the suspect," said Capt. Meulenberg

The man was taken to a hospital. Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.