Broken Arrow Public Schools Closed For Friday

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Public Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 10, due to inclement weather, giving students from Pre-K through 12th grade a traditional snow day without the need for distance learning.

In a statement, district officials encouraged families to stay safe and warm while they monitor weather conditions for any updates to after-school activities and athletic events. Parents and guardians are advised to contact their student’s coach or program director for specific information about extracurricular schedules.

Education Service Center employees, along with staff at Central on Main and other 12-month personnel, are expected to work from home during the closure.

“Stay warm, BA family!” the district said, reminding the community to take precautions as winter weather continues to impact the region.

