Oklahoma Women Making Quilts To Help People In Need

By: News On 6

Some women at the First Baptist Church in Olive are combining their faith with doing something good for others--they provide quilts to help people in need.

Through each cut and stitch sewn, meaningless scraps of fabric are transformed into something meaningful.

"Someone gave this to us, and it was two pillow shams, and it looks beautiful, so it would be perfect for a baby quilt," said Mary Barton.

Quilts made by this ministry of women known as the Peacemakers.

"It's sisterhood," Barton said.

With steady hands and their trusty machines, they create quilts for veterans, babies, and victims of disasters.

"We just see where the need is," said Janice Hicks.

Hicks started the quilting ministry 10 years ago.

"I think part of my purpose is serving the Lord," she said.

Since starting the Peacemakers, the group of women have created more than 300 quilts and given them all away. Each one provides warmth, but also a message.

"It's 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and he will direct your path.' That's Proverbs 3:5-6. And that's what we live by. That's what our group is made of."

Made of the smallest pieces and turned into a big gesture of love.