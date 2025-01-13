Jake Tankersley Reflects On 'The Voice' Journey And Upcoming Oklahoma Performances

Jake Tankersley, a contestant on Season 26 of "The Voice", shares his musical journey, plans for upcoming performances, and his Oklahoma roots on the Coca-Cola Porch.

By: News On 6

Jake Tankersley, a singer-songwriter from Claremore, has had a remarkable journey in his music career, recently highlighted by his appearance on season 26 of The Voice.

Oklahoma Born

Born and raised in Sand Springs, Tankersley graduated from Charles Page High School.

His Oklahoma roots have been a significant influence on his music, which he credits to the state’s rich history of producing legendary artists. Representing Oklahoma remains a point of pride for him.

In addition to his music career, Tankersley cherishes his family life with his wife Ashleigh, whom he married at 18, and their four children. He credits them as his biggest source of inspiration and support.

Image Provided By: Sarah Jane Barnett Photography

The Voice

Tankersley’s audition for the competition was a pivotal moment, one he initially hesitated to pursue until his wife encouraged him to take the leap. Once on stage, he said he felt completely at home.

Tankersley advanced to the Top 20 Playoffs, a milestone that allowed him to further define his artistic identity. Working with coach Snoop Dogg, he discovered the legendary artist’s deep appreciation for country music, which Tankersley described as “insane.”

The chemistry among the season’s coaches made the experience unforgettable, with Snoop’s humor and charisma bringing energy to every interaction.

Image Provided By: Jake Tankersley

Releases

Tankersley recently released a new single, “Stuck on You,” which he performed with Brad Sample on The Voice. He plans to release his blind audition song, “Something in the Orange,” in February.

Performances

Upcoming performances for Tankersley include:

January 22: Bourbon & Ash Cigar Lounge, Tulsa (6124 S. Sheridan Rd. Suite A) March 1: Track 5, Catoosa (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa) March 8: Coleman Theatre, Miami (103 N. Main St.) April 4: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa (423 N. Main St.)

For more information about Tankersley’s music and tour dates, visit JakeTankersley.com.