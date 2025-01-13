Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Announces He Is Running For Governor In 2026

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond officially announced his candidacy for Governor of Oklahoma in a speech delivered to a crowd of supporters in Pawhuska, Oklahoma Monday, Jan. 13.

By: News On 6, Cal Day

You can watch the full news conference in the video below.

Monday's Announcement Was a Family Event

After being introduced by his family, Drummond walked out to the tune of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." Drummond opened by expressing his gratitude to the Oklahomans in attendance, saying, "Whether you drove across town or across our state, your presence inspires me. Thank you."

Drummond grew up in Hominy and is an attorney, rancher, and banker. He is also an Air Force veteran, who served in the Gulf War. He said his grandfather's advice inspired him as a teenager: "When you become an adult, I want you to serve in the military. I want you to raise your family, and then I want you to give back to the state in the elected office."

He said his family is, "Literally the reason that I am passionate about the future of Oklahoma."

What Drummond Promised As He Announced His Bid

He promised to help President-Elect Donald Trump secure the southern U.S. border and make Oklahoma a more affordable place to live.

“As Governor, I will keep standing strong with President Trump to secure the border, deport illegal immigrants, and stop the flow of drugs and crime into Oklahoma,” Drummond said. “I’ll fight to lower the tax burden, lower the cost of living, and increase the number of quality jobs. I want to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation and make life better for hardworking families. I will support public education, empower parents, and protect local control.”

Drummond also said his vision is to make Oklahoma a place, "Where we will work together with our Native American tribes to invest in education, roads and bridges, and public safety."

The election is in 2026, and the winner will replace Kevin Stitt, who is term-limited. Drummond was elected Attorney General in 2022 and took office in early 2023. He lost his original bid for the office in 2018.

Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Drummond

Mark Nelson, President of Oklahoma's Fraternal Order of Police, endorsed Drummond at the Monday morning event. The FOP represents more than 6,500 members across city, county, and state agencies.

“As Attorney General, Gentner Drummond has stood shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement, taking on Mexican cartels, shutting down illegal drug operations, and protecting our communities,” said Nelson. “We’re proud to endorse him as the next Governor of Oklahoma.”

Drummond also touted his record of fighting to, "Protect public safety, defend our values, and uphold the rule of law." He specifically noted his crackdown on illegal marijuana grow operations. "Two years ago, we had over 12,000 grows in our state, most of them criminal operations led by Mexican and Chinese, syndicated cartels. Today, that number is 3006," he said Monday.

In closing, Drummond affirmed, "I'm not running for governor as a career politician looking for another promotion...I'm running for governor because I believe in the boundless potential of its people, and I'm deeply committed to the future that we can build together."

Who Else Is Running or Could Run?

Drummond joins Leisa Haynes as the only two declared candidates.

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, once rumored to be considering a 2026 Gubernatorial run, said in 2024 he would not be campaigning for the office.

