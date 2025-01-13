Sand Springs Man Arrested, Accused Of Murder In Woman's Overdose Death In 2024

A Sand Springs man is arrested and accused of murder stemming from a woman's overdose death in June 2024, police say.

By: News On 6

Bixby Police confirmed that Kurt Grant was arrested at his home in Sand Springs on Jan. 13th by Sand Springs Police and the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force.

According to Bixby police, the victim was a 20-year-old woman who died on June 6, 2024, less than 24 hours after taking ecstasy that she had purchased from Kurt Grant.

The affidavit states that someone who was with the victim after she consumed the drugs messaged Grant for help because the victim was experiencing a severe reaction.

Initially, Grant responded by saying the victim just needed to drink water. However, as her condition worsened, he ultimately acknowledged that it was his fault.

On Jan. 9 the Medical Examiner released a report revealing that the victim's cause of death was an overdose of ecstasy, which led to the arrest.