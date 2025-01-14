Cancer-Battling Tulsa Dog Could Win $10K For Local Rescue

Hagrid, a three-legged cancer-battling rescue dog from Tulsa, leads in the 'America's Favorite Pet' contest. Winning would earn Animal Aid of Tulsa $10,000 for their rescue efforts.

By: Chinh Doan

-

A Tulsa rescue dog is in the running for a national competition that could win big money for his rescue group.

Hagrid has three legs and is battling cancer, but the 8-year-old American Pit Bull is leading in the "America's Favorite Pet" contest.

Animal Aid of Tulsa takes in only strays that are really sick or hurt.

If its long-time rescue dog, Hagrid, wins the contest, the group will get $10,000.

Ivy Graham's science class at Riverfield Country Day School in Tulsa has an unlikely student, Hagrid. Students like Mary Renner love Hagrid and don't mind that he's a teacher's pet.

"I think science honestly has saved his life in a way, and now, it's kind of just a part of his everyday life,” said Mary Renner, a Riverfield Country Day School sophomore.

Hagrid lives with Graham, who volunteers with Animal Aid of Tulsa.

"He's what we call a permanent foster, so lives with me, and I get to spend my days with Hagrid, but Animal Aid has been taking care of all his vet bills,” said Graham.

A good Samaritan found Hagrid in 2017 after he was hit by a car, severely injuring his front legs. Animal Aid of Tulsa took him in, and then he was adopted by a family, but the family returned him two years later when they were no longer able to care for him.

Animal Aid of Tulsa has been caring for Hagrid since.

He has done water therapy and acupuncture and even had to get one leg amputated.

Hagrid was still active with only three legs until arthritis. Now, he must use a doggy wheelchair to get around.

"He did come down with B Lymphoma Cancer almost a year ago, and again, it was a tough conversation, but we decided to try treatment, and he's responding very well to treatment,” said Graham.

Hagrid has inspired people across Tulsa and now is in first place for the "America's Favorite Pet” contest.

"I think he definitely deserves it because he's such a sweetheart, and he's got a really impactful story, just about everything he's gone through, his resilience in spite of that,” said Renner.

You might say Hagrid sees his water bowl as half full.

"Just because an animal has some form of disability does not mean that they're not happy, they're not lovable, they don't have love to give,” said Graham.

They often do have a lot to give, just ask Graham.

"I love him,” said Graham. “I feel like I'm the lucky one."

You can vote for Hagrid here. You can vote every day for free or pay for extra votes with that money going to charity.

The first round in the competition ends Jan. 16, and then the top 20 move on to the next round. The contest runs until March 13.

Animal Aid of Tulsa said it can cost several thousand dollars for every one of its rescue animals.

