Muscogee Nation Accepting Applications For Energy Assistance Program

The Muscogee Nation is taking applications for its low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP).

Applicants must live within the Muscogee Nation and meet income guidelines.

The tribe says it may take 90 days or longer for the application and payment to be processed, so applicants will need to keep paying their utilities in the meantime.

