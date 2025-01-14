Muscogee Nation Accepting Applications For Energy Assistance Program

The Muscogee Nation is taking applications for its low-income home energy assistance program.

Monday, January 13th 2025, 8:11 pm

By: News On 6


The Muscogee Nation is taking applications for its low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP).

Applicants must live within the Muscogee Nation and meet income guidelines.

The tribe says it may take 90 days or longer for the application and payment to be processed, so applicants will need to keep paying their utilities in the meantime.

CLICK HERE for more info on the LIHEAP Program.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 13th, 2025

December 31st, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 2nd, 2024

Top Headlines

January 15th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 14th, 2025