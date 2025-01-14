Expert Shares How The Avian Flu Plays A Role In Oklahoma's Egg Supply Shortage

Egg prices are soaring and shelves are emptier in Green Country as experts link the shortage to a nationwide Avian flu outbreak.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Some Green Country shoppers say they’re paying more for eggs and having more trouble finding them.

Experts say that it could be tied to Avian flu that’s infected both birds and people nationwide.

SHOPPERS LOOKING FOR EGGS

Jenny Carnley went grocery shopping and couldn’t find the eggs she normally buys.

"When I looked today, they only had the six instead of the 12 or the 18,” said Carnley. “It was weird because half the shelf was gone with eggs. I just went with another organic brand, but I thought it was interesting that half the shelf was gone."

Carnley also said she noticed the eggs still for sale were more expensive.

"Usually, I don't look at the price of the eggs, because they're usually $2-3,” said Carnley. “Not a big deal. But this time, it was like six, eight. So it's double what it normally is."

People say these high prices come at a time when everything else is also costing more.

"Milk is going up, basic needs is going up,” said Destinee Billingsley. “Everything is going up. Especially when you're trying to feed a family, it's expensive!"

AVIAN FLU FACTS

Dr. Joseph Sassine is an infectious disease physician at OU Health.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED?

The CDC says more than 60 people have been infected with Avian flu and one person has died.

HOW DO YOU CATCH IT?

Sassine says it’s not a disease that has been known to spread from human to human.

"The overwhelming majority, if not almost all of these patients have traced contact with either sick poultry or sick cattle,” said Sassine.

He says that cooked poultry products are not to blame either, but that it’s a good idea to stay away from raw eggs, raw milk, and raw chicken.

"There have been no cases of bird flu happening because somebody consumed eggs from a U.S. store,” said Sassine. “Obviously, we try to tell people to stay away from things that are not well-cooked."

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT IT?

Sassine says it’s good practice not to be touching wild or dead animals.

"Take precautions when in contact with cattle or birds,” said Sassine. “Obviously, if you do not have to be in contact with birds or cattle, it would probably be better not to, but if you have to use your personal protective equipment."

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Sassine says that the symptoms of Avian flu in humans are similar to those that come with the regular flu, such as fever, chills, sore joints, sore muscles, and nasal congestion.

He also says that normal tests that work with the flu can also be used to diagnose Avian flu.

WHERE CAN I FIND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE AVIAN FLU?

The CDC has more information HERE | The Oklahoma Department of Health has more information HERE