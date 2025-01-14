What Is WOMPA And How Is It Shaping Tulsa's Creative Community?

WOMPA, a creative hub in West Tulsa, transformed a historic 1921 building into a space for collaboration, innovation, and community, offering workspaces, event venues, and unique growth opportunities.

WOMPA's Mission and Origins

Maggie Fox serves as the CEO of the West O’ Main Producers Association, better known as WOMPA.

WOMPA was inspired by her husband, Dean Williams’ vision for revitalizing a historic 1921 building, originally the Inner Tube Tire Compression Company. The property, located in West Tulsa, spans four acres and has been transformed into a thriving creative hub.

The First Member and Early Collaborators

The first member of WOMPA was Shannon Uzzle, who operated a small engine repair shop on the premises since 1997. When Williams acquired the property over six years ago, Uzzle expressed a desire to stay. Renovations were planned around his shop, emphasizing the importance of community.

Early collaborators included architect Ken Alexander, interior designer Angie Johnson, journalist Michael Mason, and Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Notably, the first table read for the hit show Reservation Dogs was held at WOMPA.

What Is WOMPA?

WOMPA is more than a physical space; it’s a community. The property includes indoor and outdoor workspaces and six event spaces. WOMPA’s mission is to foster connections, collaboration, and professional and personal growth among its members. Visitors are encouraged to explore the space and define what WOMPA means to them.

Current Events and Specials

WOMPA is currently offering two promotions:

A $20 week-long pass to experience all that WOMPA has to offer, an experience they describe as “life-sharing” rather than traditional co-working. Free space for companies, non-profits, and organizations to host their first meeting. Interested parties can contact WOMPA through its website for more details.

Evolution of WOMPA

Since its transformation began in 2018, WOMPA has grown from an abandoned industrial site to a 90,000-square-foot creative compound. The space has attracted a diverse community of professionals and creatives, fostering an environment of innovation and support.

Future Plans

The future of WOMPA will be shaped by its community. The vision is to maintain a sustainable and vibrant hub where members contribute to Tulsa and beyond. Growth will remain organic, ensuring that creativity and collaboration stay at the core of its mission.

A Creative Environment

WOMPA offers an inspiring physical environment, featuring 14-foot ceilings and natural light. It provides an escape from the isolation of traditional office spaces, allowing professionals to connect and collaborate.

Events at WOMPA

With six event spaces, WOMPA has hosted a wide range of events, from music festivals and art markets to weddings and retreats. Its unique atmosphere has made it one of Tulsa’s most sought-after venues.

