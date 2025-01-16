Most Wanted Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested With Help From Anonymous Tip

Tulsa Police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 19-year-old Tyreek Randle, who is accused of killing 24-year-old Arianna Doyle in November.

By: News On 6

Suspect located through community tip

Randle was apprehended after Tulsa police posted him as their most wanted suspect on Facebook. Within hours, a tip led officers to an apartment complex near 15th Street and Sheridan Road, where they found and arrested him.

Police say Randle is one of two suspects involved in the murder of Doyle, who was shot through her bedroom window at her home in west Tulsa.

Details of the case

Investigators allege that Randle stood outside Doyle’s bedroom and fired several shots through the window. An affidavit states that Doyle and her brother believed the other suspect, Charles Basham, had broken into their home months before the murder.

Detectives say Basham drove Randle to and from the scene and believe Randle was the one who pulled the trigger.

Community involvement critical

Police credit community tips for helping solve cases like this one.

“Our fugitive warrants squad worked tirelessly on this to find a second subject, and they did identify a suspect and got him located,” said Officer Danny Bean. “It just shows again how we can work well with our community of Tulsa and our citizens that want to keep our city safe.”

Next steps in the case

Both Randle and Basham are in the Tulsa County Jail, charged with first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.