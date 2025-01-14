OTA Begins Bridge Repair Projects On Turnpikes Near Muskogee, Sapulpa

Lanes will be closed to parts of the Muskogee and Turner turnpikes while OTA makes repairs and improvements to bridges. Here's what you need to know.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is making improvements to two Green Country turnpikes.

Traffic will be down to one lane as they work on a bridge along the Muskogee Turnpike just south of Muskogee until the summer when the project is completed.

Starting on Jan. 14th, one lane of the westbound Turner Turnpike will be closed through 2025 for emergency bridge repairs to the 111th Street Bridge near Sapulpa.

Traffic on 111th will also be closed from 152nd West Ave. to Willow Lane.

