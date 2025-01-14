3 Things You Need to Know About Adult Leagues at Titan Sports Center

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch: Spring adult sports leagues at Titan Sports & Performance Center offer six sports, welcome free agents, and start in April. Sign up by March 31.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Sign-ups are now open for the spring adult sports leagues at Tulsa's Titan Sports & Performance Center.

The complex at 101 E 81st St S has 2 indoor soccer fields, 8 basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, and 12 outdoor soccer and lacrosse fields. Here are 3 things you need to know about its adult sports leagues:

Six Sports to Choose From

The Titan Sports & Performance Center has six different sports leagues for adults to choose from. There is a men's and coed adult soccer league, 3v3 basketball for men, 5v5 basketball for men and women, coed volleyball, coed ultimate frisbee, and coed dodgeball. Within each division, adults can choose between the competitive league or the social league depending on their level and interest.

"We offer competitive if you are coming and want that more competitive sports aspect of it and we offer a social league which is more of your fun, relaxed vibe," said Sports Coordinator Makayla Morris.

Free Agents Welcome

The adult sports leagues at Titan Sports & Performance Center are open to anyone 18 and older. Whether it is a sport an athlete grew up playing or one they are trying for the first time, there is a spot for them. If an individual wants to play, Morris said they do not need a team to join one of the leagues.

"We see a lot of people who sign up just themselves and they get put on a free agent team and then they get a whole brand-new team that they get to meet and hang out with," she said.

The social adult league emphasizes the social side of the game and is only for players 21 and older. After each game teams can enjoy a pitcher or bucket of beer together at Titan's bar. The registration fee for the social league is $115 and the competitive league is $95 per player.

Get in the Game

The spring season of the adult sports leagues at Titan Sports & Performance Center begins in April. Morris said,

"Each league is about 8 weeks per season with playoffs at the end and games are one night a week."

The registration deadline for the spring adult sports leagues is March 31st. For more information or to sign up for a league visit TitanSportsComplex.com.