Work To Resume On I-44 And Highway 75 Project In April, Completion Set For 2028

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says work at I-44 and Highway 75 will start back up again in April.

By: News On 6

Parts of the project are already finished, including the placement of the large overpass support columns, but the rest of the work has been on hold.

ODOT says crews will start on the westbound I-44 to southbound 75 flyover bridge this spring.

The entire project will take until 2028.

FROM JUNE 2024: