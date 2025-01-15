Broken Arrow Student Finds Passion For Violin Thanks To Teacher's Support

Liam Himes, a seventh grader with autism, discovered a passion for the violin thanks to his behavior coach, Marlo White, who helped raise funds for Liam to get his instrument and learn to play.

A seventh-grader at Oliver Middle School in Broken Arrow has a new passion, thanks to a teacher.

Liam Himes has autism and was having a hard time when he transferred schools, but then he found the violin.

As fingers dance across strings, it’s hard to pick out each instrument being played. But even in the swelling sounds of an orchestra, Liam Himes can hear his favorite.

"I just started to love the violins," he said.

"We were taking some walks and walked past the orchestra room, and Liam stopped me and said, ‘Mrs. White, do you hear that? That's the violins. I love the violins.’"

Marlo White is Liam's behavior coach, and she started those walks because Liam was struggling at his new school.

"I miss my best friend, Christian," he said.

As a way to help Liam find his way, Mrs. White turned him from a lover of violins into a violinist.

Mrs. White raised money by selling t-shirts to buy him his very own violin.

Through her gift, Liam is now able to learn to play from Paul Roberts, the orchestra teacher.

"Do you remember any other parts we talked about?" said Roberts.

"D string, A string, and an E string," Liam said.

"Every single time it blows me away," Mrs. White said.

A chance to learn, but also a chance for Liam to be heard all on his own.

Liam is practicing a lot and wants to have a concert at the end of the school year.

