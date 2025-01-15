Tulsa Planning Statewide Celebration For Route 66 Centennial In 2026

Thousands of international visitors are expected in Tulsa on May 30, 2026, for a statewide celebration of Route 66’s centennial, with plans for a record-setting classic car parade and other events still under discussion.

Route 66 centennial to boost tourism

The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is working to promote tourism along the iconic highway ahead of the centennial. Tulsa leaders say the event could draw European tourists eager to experience America’s famed roadways.

Ken Busby, chair of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission, said the milestone represents the beginning of a new chapter for the historic route.

“The centennial of Route 66 in 2026 is the start of the next 100 years. It doesn’t stop because we got through the centennial,” Busby said. “The folks who come in ’25 and ’26 will come in ’27 and ’28, or other folks will be coming.”

Visit Tulsa estimates that every dollar spent attracting international tourists brings $40 to the city through hotels, restaurants, and retail.

“The whole point of having an event is to bring people here so they leave their money in our hotels and restaurants, our retail, and that they leave their money in Tulsa,” said Renee McKinney with Visit Tulsa.

Parade plans and challenges

A proposed parade featuring thousands of classic cars to set a Guinness World Record could cost $1 million, but city leaders are evaluating priorities before finalizing plans.

“I think the Guinness Book of World Records could bring a lot of attention to us,” Busby said. “I think the idea of doing that could be a worthwhile deal, but again we have a full commission that has to decide what are our priorities.”

Preparing for the centennial

Tulsa is moving forward with projects to enhance Route 66, including promoting neon signs and ensuring clear signage to guide tourists along the highway. Plans for a Route 66 hotel at Riverside Drive are also advancing.

“We’ve been investing in things for people to see, which is great for the locals, but we’re ready for prime time, and we need people to come and see it,” McKinney said.

More than 40 Oklahoma towns are preparing for the centennial, but Tulsa, known as the “Capital of Route 66,” is leading the way in celebrating the highway’s legacy.