Choctaw Nation Offers Wind Damage Protection Program With Vouchers Up To $1,500

The Choctaw Nation is taking applications for a program to help protect its citizens from wind damage. The tribe says eligible citizens could get vouchers for up to $1,500.

By: News On 6

It says the money could go toward tree removal, reinforcing garage doors, sealing cracks and gaps and fortifying roofs.

Applications will be open through Jan. 27.

Citizens have to live within the Choctaw Reservation to qualify.

The link to apply can be found here.