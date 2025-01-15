The Booklahoma Used Book Sale returns to Pryor, offering thousands of books for all ages at the Graham Community Center, with proceeds benefiting community causes.

By: News On 6

The annual Booklahoma Used Book Sale is set to take place over the weekend at the Graham Community Center in downtown Pryor. The event, a long-standing tradition for over a decade, offers thousands of books for children and adults alike.

Event Details

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Graham Community Center, located at 10 N. Adair St.

Attendees bring $10 in cash to purchase an empty event bag, provided by the organizers. Shoppers can fill the bag with as many books as it will hold. Additional bags can be purchased throughout the event. The event operates on a cash-only basis, and outside bags or carts are not permitted.

Purpose and Impact

The sale serves as a fundraiser for various community causes. Over the years, proceeds have supported church mission trips, a men’s recovery house, the Pryor High School choir’s trip to New York City, and the local bookstore that organizes the event.

The sale also provides a fun and practical way to distribute the surplus of donated books that cannot be accommodated in the bookstore.

Nostalgia and Variety

For book lovers, the event is a treasure trove of nostalgic finds. The selection is vast and includes something for everyone.

From timeless classics to contemporary reads, attendees can enjoy the magic of discovering new stories and reliving old favorites.

Plan Your Visit

To learn more about the event, visit its Facebook event page here or follow Booklahoma on Facebook.