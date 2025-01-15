Booklahoma Used Book Sale Returns To Pryor

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 8:53 am
The annual Booklahoma Used Book Sale is set to take place over the weekend at the Graham Community Center in downtown Pryor. The event, a long-standing tradition for over a decade, offers thousands of books for children and adults alike.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Graham Community Center, located at 10 N. Adair St.
Attendees bring $10 in cash to purchase an empty event bag, provided by the organizers. Shoppers can fill the bag with as many books as it will hold. Additional bags can be purchased throughout the event. The event operates on a cash-only basis, and outside bags or carts are not permitted.
The sale serves as a fundraiser for various community causes. Over the years, proceeds have supported church mission trips, a men’s recovery house, the Pryor High School choir’s trip to New York City, and the local bookstore that organizes the event.
The sale also provides a fun and practical way to distribute the surplus of donated books that cannot be accommodated in the bookstore.
For book lovers, the event is a treasure trove of nostalgic finds. The selection is vast and includes something for everyone.
From timeless classics to contemporary reads, attendees can enjoy the magic of discovering new stories and reliving old favorites.
To learn more about the event, visit its Facebook event page here or follow Booklahoma on Facebook.
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 15th, 2025