QuikTrip co-founder Burt Holmes dies at 93

Burt Holmes, a QuikTrip co-founder, has died at the age of 93, the company confirms.

By: News On 6

Holmes opened the first QuikTrip in September of 1958 alongside co-founder Chester Cadieux.

The chain has since grown into more than 1,100 stores across the country.

Chester's son Chet is the current QuikTrip CEO and says he'll miss Burt and will never forget him.

“In 1958, Burt came up with the CRAZY idea to open a convenience store. We are extremely fortunate that he did because it created opportunities for so many people who make our company what it is today. On behalf of our 31,000 employees, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude. We will miss you, Burt, but we will never forget you.”





Holmes was also a proud University of Tulsa alum and previously served on the university's board of trustees. TU shared the following statement:

“For over 60 years, Burt worked to improve his alma mater for each incoming class,” said UTulsa President Brad Carson. “He provided leadership and vision to advance our world-class university and supported students through significant financial contributions toward scholarships, facilities and programs. Many people appreciated Burt’s keen business mind and no-nonsense approach to life and work, but many more were fortunate enough to witness – and benefit from – his deep commitment to lifting up humankind.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond released the following statement:

"Oklahoma has lost a true giant with the passing of Burt Holmes. Wendy and I greatly cherished his friendship. Although he made tremendous wealth as a co-founder of QuikTrip and as the owner of The Holmes Organization, he was passionate about good governance, education and the arts. Burt did not suffer fools, and if he believed you needed chastisement, he would gladly oblige – in spades. But if he believed you were a positive contributor to society, even in the smallest increment, you could count on Burt to encourage you and elevate your cause. He was one-of-a-kind, and he will be greatly missed."