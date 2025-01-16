Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering 30-year-old in 2022

A Tulsa County judge sentences a man to life in prison for murdering a man in his apartment three years ago.

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa County judge sentences a man to life in prison for murdering a man in his apartment three years ago.

Investigators say Rashawn Graham and Lilie Crawford murdered 30-year-old Nickolas Norwood in his apartment.

They were both arrested two days later in Texas on other charges.

A jury found Graham guilty of murder this week.

Crawford pleaded guilty back in 2023 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 15th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 6th, 2025

January 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 16th, 2025

January 16th, 2025

January 16th, 2025

January 16th, 2025