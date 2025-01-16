Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering 30-year-old in 2022

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 10:02 pm
A Tulsa County judge sentences a man to life in prison for murdering a man in his apartment three years ago.
Investigators say Rashawn Graham and Lilie Crawford murdered 30-year-old Nickolas Norwood in his apartment.
They were both arrested two days later in Texas on other charges.
A jury found Graham guilty of murder this week.
Crawford pleaded guilty back in 2023 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
