Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering 30-year-old in 2022

A Tulsa County judge sentences a man to life in prison for murdering a man in his apartment three years ago.

Investigators say Rashawn Graham and Lilie Crawford murdered 30-year-old Nickolas Norwood in his apartment.

They were both arrested two days later in Texas on other charges.

A jury found Graham guilty of murder this week.

Crawford pleaded guilty back in 2023 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.