Cherokee Nation settles lawsuit against federal government for $80 million

The Cherokee Nation settled a lawsuit against the federal government for $80 million after they said the U.S. mismanaged the tribe's trust resources.

By: News On 6

The tribe sued in 2016 after they say the government used and sold land, coal, and wood without paying the tribe for it.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says he's asking the tribe council to invest the $80 million in a new justice center and district courthouse.