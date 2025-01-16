Oklahoma State Football announces new assistant coaches

Thursday, January 16th 2025, 2:14 pm
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced on Wednesday the hiring of several new assistant coaches to join the OSU football staff for the 2025 season.
On the offensive side, the new position coaches include Cooper Bassett and Andrew Mitchell as offensive line coaches, Kevin Johns as quarterbacks coach, Cory Patterson as running backs coach, DJ Tialavea as tight ends coach, and Theron Aych as wide receivers coach. They will collaborate with OSU’s offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham, who will also handle coaching duties for inside receivers.
For the defense, the new staff members are Greg Brown as safeties coach, Kap Dede as linebackers coach, Jules Montinar as cornerbacks coach, and Ryan Osborn as defensive line coach. These coaches will work alongside OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who will also take on the role of coaching outside linebackers.
Additionally, Sean Snyder returns to coach the special teams, including kickers and punters.
Oklahoma State Football 2025 Coaching Staff
|Mike Gundy
|Head Coach
|Theron Aych
|Wide Receivers
|Cooper Bassett
|Offensive Line
|Greg Brown
|Safeties
|Kap Dede, Ph.D.
|Linebackers
|Todd Grantham
|Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
|Kevin Johns
|Quarterbacks
|Doug Meacham
|Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers
|Andrew Mitchell
|Offensive Line
|Jules Montinar
|Cornerbacks
|Ryan Osborn
|Defensive Line
|Cory Patterson
|Running Backs
|Sean Snyder
|Special Teams/Punters/Kickers
|DJ Tialavea
|Tight Ends
January 16th, 2025
