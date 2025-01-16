Oklahoma State Football announces new assistant coaches

Only one assistant coach returns from 2024

Thursday, January 16th 2025, 2:14 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin


Stillwater, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced on Wednesday the hiring of several new assistant coaches to join the OSU football staff for the 2025 season.

On the offensive side, the new position coaches include Cooper Bassett and Andrew Mitchell as offensive line coaches, Kevin Johns as quarterbacks coach, Cory Patterson as running backs coach, DJ Tialavea as tight ends coach, and Theron Aych as wide receivers coach. They will collaborate with OSU’s offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham, who will also handle coaching duties for inside receivers.

For the defense, the new staff members are Greg Brown as safeties coach, Kap Dede as linebackers coach, Jules Montinar as cornerbacks coach, and Ryan Osborn as defensive line coach. These coaches will work alongside OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who will also take on the role of coaching outside linebackers.

Additionally, Sean Snyder returns to coach the special teams, including kickers and punters.

Oklahoma State Football 2025 Coaching Staff

Mike GundyHead Coach
Theron AychWide Receivers
Cooper BassettOffensive Line
Greg BrownSafeties
Kap Dede, Ph.D.Linebackers
Todd GranthamDefensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers
Kevin JohnsQuarterbacks
Doug MeachamOffensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers
Andrew MitchellOffensive Line
Jules MontinarCornerbacks
Ryan OsbornDefensive Line
Cory PattersonRunning Backs
Sean SnyderSpecial Teams/Punters/Kickers
DJ TialaveaTight Ends
Jeremie Poplin
