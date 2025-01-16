'They can keep everything else:' Tulsa man desperate for return of stolen four-wheeler and father's classic Harley

A Tulsa man reported a $40,000 loss after thieves stole tools, boats, and his irreplaceable 1987 four-wheeler, a gift from his late father, along with a 1967 Harley Davidson.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

A Tulsa man says he's out at least $40,000 after thieves broke into his business and stole tools, generators, a boat, and his high school graduation present from 1987.

Kenny Bays says his dad gave him a new, brand-new Honda TRX 250R four-wheeler in 1987 and Kenny has kept it in mint condition all these years. Bays says he doesn't care about how much money he lost, but that four-wheeler is irreplaceable. Bays’ dad passed away a couple of years ago, and that four-wheeler made him feel connected to his dad.

"It ripped my heart out. They can keep everything else, I just want my four-wheeler back,” said Bays.

Bays says thieves cut a hole in the fence at his business, then cut the latches on his two storage containers and stole tools, generators, a boat, tires, his hunting gear, and his four-wheeler.

"The thing that breaks my heart is my four-wheeler. It does, it breaks my heart. My dad is no longer with us. My high school graduation present,” said Bays.

Bays says the thieves also stole his dad's 1967 classic Harley Davidson and that's something else he can't replace. Bays says he and his dad had a close bond, and his dad passed away a couple of years ago at 93.

"Me and Dad, we used to go riding everywhere together, so that was a sport we did together,” said Bays. “That's almost 40 years I've had that bike. Pristine condition. Just looks like new. Perfect shape. I took good care of it. And now there's someone out there probably cutting parts off it and selling it on eBay."

Bays says the thieves also tried to steal his classic car in the shipping container, but thankfully it didn't have a battery. Bays says he's been hit by thieves before and has no use for them.

"You're irritated. It pisses you off, but nothing hurt me like that four-wheeler,” said Bays. “Every time you think you are doing something good, and trying to do better for your family, then they just knock you down a peg."

The Tulsa Police Burglary Unit is now investigating what happened. Bays just really hope someone sees this four-wheeler and can get it back to him.

If you see the four-wheeler or any of the other stolen items, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.