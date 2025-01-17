6 things to know about canine ear infections

Dr. Rebekah Hartfield explains the causes, symptoms, and treatments for ear infections in dogs, emphasizing the importance of proper diagnosis and veterinary care.

By: LeAnne Taylor

If your dog frequently scratches their ears or shakes their head, it might signal an ear infection. Veterinarian Dr. Rebekah Hartfield spoke to News On 6 about what causes ear infections and how to treat them.

Common Symptoms and Breeds at Risk

Certain breeds, like basset hounds, cocker spaniels, and Labrador retrievers, are more prone to these infections. Breeds with floppy ears or those that enjoy water activities are especially at risk since moisture can create a favorable environment for infections.

Causes of Ear Infections

While water in the ears is a common culprit, it’s not the only cause. Allergies account for approximately 43% of ear infections in dogs. Other causes include ear mites, foreign objects like ticks, polyps, or tumors. Puppies and kittens are more likely to have ear mites, which can spread to other pets in the household if untreated.

Diagnosis and Treatment

The first step in addressing an ear infection is a thorough veterinary examination. This includes checking the ear canal and eardrum for narrowing, debris, or damage. A swab of any debris is examined under a microscope to identify bacteria, yeast, or mites. Treatment typically involves flushing the ears to remove debris and applying appropriate medications based on the infection's cause.

Risks of Untreated Infections

If left untreated, ear infections can lead to chronic inflammation, narrowing of the ear canal, or even require surgical intervention. Addressing underlying causes, like allergies, is essential to prevent recurrence and maintain your dog’s overall health.

Preventive Measures and Considerations

Regular ear cleaning is key to avoiding infections, but it’s important to consult a veterinarian before using any products. Home remedies like essential oils, hydrogen peroxide, or rubbing alcohol can potentially harm your pet’s ears if used incorrectly.

Recognizing the Signs

Symptoms of ear infections include scratching, head shaking, discharge, redness, and a distinctive odor. These signs indicate discomfort and the need for professional attention to identify and treat the source of the problem.

For more information, visit Dr. Rebekah Hartfield’s website at DoctorHartfield.com.