Mad Dog Demolition Derby set for Saturday in Claremore

Friday, January 17th 2025, 10:23 am
The Mad Dog Demolition Derby roars into the Claremore Expo Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, promising an evening of high-octane action.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for children 11 and under.
The demolition derby features drivers in old cars crashing into each other until only one vehicle remains operational. The last car standing earns the title of winner in this chaotic motorsport event, which tests participants' driving skills, strategy, and the durability of their vehicles.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at motorheadevents.com.
Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.
