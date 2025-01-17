Man killed after standoff with Tulsa police officers

Tulsa Police have confirmed that the suspect in a standoff is dead after being shot by an officer near East Pine and North Sheridan.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

We’re learning more from Tulsa Police after officers shot and killed a man near Pine and Sheridan after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Officers say it started when a teenager called 911 saying a man robbed him at gunpoint.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Officers say the shooting happened after the man finally came out of the house with a woman next to him and a gun.

Tulsa Police say a 14-year-old living at the home called 911 saying the man robbed him at gunpoint and took his phone.

Then, the teenager called from a nearby gas station, saying the man had pointed a gun at him.

Officers say the man went back into the home and refused to come out, even after hours of officers trying to get him outside.

"At one point, he comes out the back door, ignores commands again, makes some profane gestures to officers, and stays inside,” said Cpt. Richard Meulenberg with Tulsa Police. “Here we have someone who is definitely under arrest, for pointing of a deadly weapon, pointing of a pistol."

Officers say later the man came outside with the woman and a gun and was aggressive toward officers and that’s when they fired and killed him.

"He emerges from the home with this person,” said Meulenberg. “There's a woman who lives in the home with him. He had a pistol in his hand. He starts aggressing officers and then we had to intervene at that point and his actions forced officers to fire upon him. I do know that he came out, did not follow commands. He's had every opportunity, all day, to follow commands, decides knowing full well that law enforcement officers are all over the front of his yard, you got the MRAP in his front yard, he comes out with pistol in hand."

Meulenberg is thankful for everyone in the neighborhood being patient during the shooting.

HOW DO POLICE RESPOND TO THESE SITUATIONS?

Meulenberg says it’s a waiting game, but officers make sure the person inside knows officers aren’t leaving until they come out.

"We don't go rushing into the home,” said Meulenberg. “We will stay here and stay here through the rain, through everything and call them out. What we will use is things to port a window, break a window. What we use is things like flexible batons. What we want to do is make sure we get their attention that they know that hey, we're not going away."

WAS ANYONE HURT?

Tulsa Police say no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Officers also say both the teenager who made the initial call and the woman who came outside with the man were not injured.

WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THE MAN?

Tulsa Police have not released the name of the man, as they first have to notify his family members.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave during the internal and criminal investigations, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Once that investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney, who will decide if charges will be filed.

TULSA POLICE SUMMARY STATEMENT

SUMMARY:

Earlier today we posted about a standoff in north Tulsa with an armed and barricaded suspect. The suspect continued to ignore the commands of Officers and came out of the house with a pistol, escalating the situation and forcing Officers to intervene. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

FULL DETAILS:

On 01/17/2025 at 10:14 am, Officers were called to a home near Marshall Street and Joplin Avenue in reference to an Armed Robbery, simultaneously we received a call from the QT at 500 North Sheridan about a Pointing a Deadly Weapon.

As it turns out the calls were related.

The suspect had allegedly pulled and pointed a semi-automatic pistol on a 14-year-old who lives in the home we were originally called to.

The suspect returned to the home near Marshall and Joplin and entered the house with a woman. When Officers instructed the suspect to come out of the house, he refused. Additional Officers responded to the scene, and we secured the residence.

Based on the crime that took place earlier in the morning, Officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

We started giving announcements, both in English and Spanish, directing the suspect to come out of the house and surrender to police.

For several hours, we continued to give commands. At times, the suspect would come to the door, open it and close it. He would also gesture from the windows at Officers.

Our Special Operations Team was activated and responded to the scene. Around 2:30 pm, we had our armored vehicle positioned in front of the house and we continued to give instructions to the suspect.

Around 4:00 pm, knowing there were Officers in the front yard and surrounding the residence, the suspect came out of the house with the woman. The suspect was holding a pistol in his hand as he walked towards officers.

The suspect’s actions forced Officers to intervene. Officers fired upon the suspect, striking him, while moving in to protect the woman. Immediately after securing the suspect’s pistol, Police Medics moved up and started to perform first aid. Unfortunately, the suspect died at the scene.

Crime Scene is processing the scene, collecting all evidence.

The Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in Officer Involved Shootings.