Tulsa gang member convicted of robbing man during traffic altercation; Jury recommends 28 years

A jury recommended that Dustin Hicks, an Aryan Brotherhood gang member according to police, serve a 28-year sentence for robbing and beating another man during a traffic altercation in Oct. 2023.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa County jury found a man guilty of robbing another man who cut him off in traffic.

Investigators said the victim accidentally cut off Dustin Hicks in traffic and Hicks said swerving to avoid to collision made him spill something, so he got out and demanded money from the victim.

When they pulled over, they said Hicks got in the victim's truck and began beating him with a tire iron.

When the victim got out of the truck, Hicks knocks the victim to the ground and kept beating him and took his wallet.

Police said Hicks is a Universal Aryan Brotherhood gang member with a lengthy crime history.

The jury recommended Hicks serve 28 years in prison.