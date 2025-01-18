Woman accused of DUI, child endangerment following overnight crash in Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested Raychel Short following a crash overnight near Admiral and Yale. Officers say she was under the influence and had her 12-year-old child in the car.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a woman who they said was under the influence when she crashed into a light pole with her daughter in the car overnight.

Officers said it happened Saturday morning near Admiral and Yale after they said Raychel Short crossed the center median and crashed into a light pole.

TPD said she was slurring her speech and told them she had consumed an edible.

Her 12-year-old daughter was in the car and told officers her mom kept falling asleep at the wheel.

They said the girl had no shoes on and was only wearing PJs. Short got mad at officers and attacked a sergeant, police said.

Short was arrested and accused of DUI, child endangerment and assaulting a police officer.